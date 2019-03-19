All apartments in Berkley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3451 W 65th Avenue

3451 West 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3451 West 65th Avenue, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
garage
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. Â www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * We do full background checks * Visit website for on-ine application * Coming Soon- Available for Move-in Wednesday, September 19th! * New carpet and vinyl flooring * Fresh paint throughout home * Updated lighting fixtures * Large living room with gas fireplace * Master bedroom has huge closet * 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath located upstairs * Finished basement with 1 bedroom and additional living area * Vaulted ceilings * Private deck off dining area * One car garage with opener * Washer & dryer hookups * Water/Sewer/Trash is included in the rent! * Close to Highland Hills Splash Land Pool! * Sorry, No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 W 65th Avenue have any available units?
3451 W 65th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 3451 W 65th Avenue have?
Some of 3451 W 65th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 W 65th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3451 W 65th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 W 65th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3451 W 65th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3451 W 65th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3451 W 65th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3451 W 65th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 W 65th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 W 65th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3451 W 65th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3451 W 65th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3451 W 65th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 W 65th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 W 65th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 W 65th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3451 W 65th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

