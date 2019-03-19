3451 W 65th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool garage

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. Â www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * We do full background checks * Visit website for on-ine application * Coming Soon- Available for Move-in Wednesday, September 19th! * New carpet and vinyl flooring * Fresh paint throughout home * Updated lighting fixtures * Large living room with gas fireplace * Master bedroom has huge closet * 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath located upstairs * Finished basement with 1 bedroom and additional living area * Vaulted ceilings * Private deck off dining area * One car garage with opener * Washer & dryer hookups * Water/Sewer/Trash is included in the rent! * Close to Highland Hills Splash Land Pool! * Sorry, No pets allowed.