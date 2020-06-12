/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
173 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO
Denver West
1 Unit Available
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1
1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Denver West
45 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Union Square
16 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
933 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Union Square
23 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Denver West
20 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1102 sqft
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1137 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Union Square
45 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1617 North Robb Street
1617 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1368 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,368 square feet of living space! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Applewood
1 Unit Available
11223 W 18th Avenue
11223 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
Westland Villas Beauty with basement, carport - Really nice townhouse style condo in a great location * Ample rooms * HOA fees paid * 2-car carport * Huge basement with finished family room and big storage room * Main floor laundry (washer and dryer
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1827 Quail St
1827 Quail Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver.
Results within 5 miles of Applewood
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Sixth Avenue West
28 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
South Alameda
17 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Belmar Park
26 Units Available
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
1 of 88
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Foothills
9 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Union Square
15 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
885 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
South Alameda
12 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
949 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
