All apartments in Applewood
Find more places like 2755 Garden Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
2755 Garden Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:18 PM

2755 Garden Road

2755 Garden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Applewood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2755 Garden Road, Applewood, CO 80401
Applewood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled 4BR/3BA + 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in the highly desirable Applewood Neighborhood.

Available: 8/15
Rent: $3495

Features:
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- 2 Car Garage with plenty of driveway parking
- New Kitchen
- Granite Counters
- Designer Tile
- Wood Flooring
- New carpet and paint
- Walk out Basement
- Gorgeous landscaped yard
- Washer & Dryer Hooks up
- A/C

>>>>MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON<<<<

This beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home sits on .40 acres and has been completely renovated with a brand new kitchen including cabinets, granite, designer lighting and flooring, All bathrooms have brand new tenant finishes, granite, and lighting. New carpet and wood flooring through out with fresh paint. Incredible, RARE find.

Hurry, don't wait. This RARE property will not last.

APPLY NOW: Ask for application link if not available.

Realty Spots Group
303-718-3191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Garden Road have any available units?
2755 Garden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 2755 Garden Road have?
Some of 2755 Garden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Garden Road currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Garden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Garden Road pet-friendly?
No, 2755 Garden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Applewood.
Does 2755 Garden Road offer parking?
Yes, 2755 Garden Road offers parking.
Does 2755 Garden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 Garden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Garden Road have a pool?
No, 2755 Garden Road does not have a pool.
Does 2755 Garden Road have accessible units?
No, 2755 Garden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Garden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 Garden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 Garden Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2755 Garden Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Applewood 2 BedroomsApplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Applewood Apartments with GymApplewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Applewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Loveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College