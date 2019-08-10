2755 Garden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Remodeled 4BR/3BA + 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in the highly desirable Applewood Neighborhood.



Available: 8/15

Rent: $3495



Features:

- 4 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- 2 Car Garage with plenty of driveway parking

- New Kitchen

- Granite Counters

- Designer Tile

- Wood Flooring

- New carpet and paint

- Walk out Basement

- Gorgeous landscaped yard

- Washer & Dryer Hooks up

- A/C



>>>>MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON<<<<



This beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home sits on .40 acres and has been completely renovated with a brand new kitchen including cabinets, granite, designer lighting and flooring, All bathrooms have brand new tenant finishes, granite, and lighting. New carpet and wood flooring through out with fresh paint. Incredible, RARE find.



Hurry, don't wait. This RARE property will not last.



APPLY NOW: Ask for application link if not available.



Realty Spots Group

303-718-3191