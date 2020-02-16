All apartments in Applewood
12476 W. 8th Place

12476 West 8th Place · (720) 996-1194
Location

12476 West 8th Place, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12476 W. 8th Place · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12476 W. 8th Place Available 04/01/20 AMAZING 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom FULLY RENOVATED DUPLEX - This rare opportunity to live in a completely renovated and modern 4 bedroom, 4 bath duplex in beautiful Golden is now available! This home boasts new hardwood flooring, new carpet, custom tiles and brand new window coverings. The remodeled kitchen features high end finishes, including shaker cabinets, granite counters, new lighting and plumbing fixtures and stainless steel appliances. All baths, including the master suite, have been completely remodeled. Enjoy the views from the balconies, the two large living areas, and a large fenced backyard with a covered porch for relaxing. This home has a 2 car garage and is close to Light rail, Colorado Mills, great parks and restaurants with easy access to both the city and mountains. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

We require:

550 minimum credit score

No smoking

Background check

Credit check

References

Income of tenants needs to be a minimum of 2.5 times the monthly rent amount.

Utilities are not included and are the tenants responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12476 W. 8th Place have any available units?
12476 W. 8th Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12476 W. 8th Place have?
Some of 12476 W. 8th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12476 W. 8th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12476 W. 8th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12476 W. 8th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12476 W. 8th Place is pet friendly.
Does 12476 W. 8th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12476 W. 8th Place does offer parking.
Does 12476 W. 8th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12476 W. 8th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12476 W. 8th Place have a pool?
No, 12476 W. 8th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12476 W. 8th Place have accessible units?
No, 12476 W. 8th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12476 W. 8th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12476 W. 8th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12476 W. 8th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12476 W. 8th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
