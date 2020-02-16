Amenities

12476 W. 8th Place Available 04/01/20 AMAZING 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom FULLY RENOVATED DUPLEX - This rare opportunity to live in a completely renovated and modern 4 bedroom, 4 bath duplex in beautiful Golden is now available! This home boasts new hardwood flooring, new carpet, custom tiles and brand new window coverings. The remodeled kitchen features high end finishes, including shaker cabinets, granite counters, new lighting and plumbing fixtures and stainless steel appliances. All baths, including the master suite, have been completely remodeled. Enjoy the views from the balconies, the two large living areas, and a large fenced backyard with a covered porch for relaxing. This home has a 2 car garage and is close to Light rail, Colorado Mills, great parks and restaurants with easy access to both the city and mountains. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!



We require:



550 minimum credit score



No smoking



Background check



Credit check



References



Income of tenants needs to be a minimum of 2.5 times the monthly rent amount.



Utilities are not included and are the tenants responsibility.



(RLNE4686947)