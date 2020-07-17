All apartments in Applewood
Find more places like 1157 Wright St. - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
1157 Wright St. - 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

1157 Wright St. - 1

1157 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Applewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1157 Wright Street, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New Paint Throughout! Kitchen Boast New SS Appliances, New Vinyl Plank Flooring & New Counter Tops! New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, Dining and Halls! New Tile Floors & Tile Surrounding Both Bath Showers! New Bathroom Vanities ! New Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures! Two New Ceiling Fans! Gas Fireplace! New Windows! Washer/Dryer Included! 1 Car Garage with Long Driveway! Fenced in Backyard with Covered Patio! Water/Sewer is Included! Close to 6th Ave, Downtown, Shopping & Restaurants! Dogs Okay with Additional Deposit! Sorry no cats. More pictures coming soon as the remodel progresses!

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management LLC

Call or text Heidi at 720-257-9336 to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Wright St. - 1 have any available units?
1157 Wright St. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 1157 Wright St. - 1 have?
Some of 1157 Wright St. - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Wright St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Wright St. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Wright St. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 Wright St. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1157 Wright St. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Wright St. - 1 offers parking.
Does 1157 Wright St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1157 Wright St. - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Wright St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 1157 Wright St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Wright St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1157 Wright St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Wright St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1157 Wright St. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 Wright St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1157 Wright St. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Applewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApplewood 3 Bedrooms
Applewood Apartments with GymsApplewood Apartments with Parking
Applewood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO
Shaw Heights, COErie, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College