LP1 Research - #56

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

13194 Deneb Drive Available 07/07/20 Evolve Real Estate: Affordable Lone Tree Home with Large Yard AVAILABLE JULY 7 - IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



AVAILABLE JULY 7. NEW PAINT AND CARPET TO COME AFTER CURRENT TENANTS MOVE OUT



This tri-level Acres Green home has many popular features. The main level greets you with a formal sitting room appointed by a real wood-burning brick fireplace. Just off the formal sitting room is the large kitchen and breakfast nook. Off the kitchen is a large fenced in yard.



Up a small flight of stairs are the two bedrooms and a shared bath. Down a flight of stairs is the master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet and a newly remodeled spacious bath.



On the lower level, you will find the grand family room with built-in entertainment center, built bar, laundry room and more.



The two-car oversized garage will be sure to fit all your toys.



This home is walking distance to Sweetwater Park, Park Meadows mall, best schools, and lots of trails.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



WASHER AND DRYER ARE NOT INCLUDED, SHED IN THE BACKYARD IS OFF LIMITS TO THE TENANTS. PETS ALLOWED UP TO TWO WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT AND FEES. $20 PET RENT PER PET AND $350 PET DEPOSIT.



Video Walk-Thru: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/648556965994272/



(RLNE2580173)