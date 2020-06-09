All apartments in Acres Green
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

LP1 Research - #56

13194 Deneb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13194 Deneb Drive, Acres Green, CO 80124
Acres Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13194 Deneb Drive Available 07/07/20 Evolve Real Estate: Affordable Lone Tree Home with Large Yard AVAILABLE JULY 7 - IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

AVAILABLE JULY 7. NEW PAINT AND CARPET TO COME AFTER CURRENT TENANTS MOVE OUT

This tri-level Acres Green home has many popular features. The main level greets you with a formal sitting room appointed by a real wood-burning brick fireplace. Just off the formal sitting room is the large kitchen and breakfast nook. Off the kitchen is a large fenced in yard.

Up a small flight of stairs are the two bedrooms and a shared bath. Down a flight of stairs is the master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet and a newly remodeled spacious bath.

On the lower level, you will find the grand family room with built-in entertainment center, built bar, laundry room and more.

The two-car oversized garage will be sure to fit all your toys.

This home is walking distance to Sweetwater Park, Park Meadows mall, best schools, and lots of trails.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

WASHER AND DRYER ARE NOT INCLUDED, SHED IN THE BACKYARD IS OFF LIMITS TO THE TENANTS. PETS ALLOWED UP TO TWO WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT AND FEES. $20 PET RENT PER PET AND $350 PET DEPOSIT.

Video Walk-Thru: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/648556965994272/

(RLNE2580173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #56 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acres Green, CO.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #56 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #56's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #56 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #56 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #56 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #56 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #56 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #56 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #56 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #56 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #56 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #56 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #56 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #56 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #56 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #56 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #56 does not have units with air conditioning.

