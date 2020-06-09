All apartments in Acres Green
249 Olympus Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

249 Olympus Circle

249 Olympus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

249 Olympus Circle, Acres Green, CO 80124
Acres Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated Top to Bottom Home in Acres Green - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement with the second bathroom. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that opens up to the family room. New carpet in the bedrooms and basement area. Freshly painted, updated lighting. Basement offer a second family room with a dry bar and wood burning fireplace. Central AC, washer and dryer included. Fenced in backyard, large deck, attached 2 car garage on a corner lot. Close to DTC!

Home has solar panels which saves money on electric year round. Tenant responsible for all utilities including solar (+$75/mo), overflow of electric, gas, water, trash.

(RLNE5768145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

