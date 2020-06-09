249 Olympus Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Renovated Top to Bottom Home in Acres Green - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement with the second bathroom. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that opens up to the family room. New carpet in the bedrooms and basement area. Freshly painted, updated lighting. Basement offer a second family room with a dry bar and wood burning fireplace. Central AC, washer and dryer included. Fenced in backyard, large deck, attached 2 car garage on a corner lot. Close to DTC!



Home has solar panels which saves money on electric year round. Tenant responsible for all utilities including solar (+$75/mo), overflow of electric, gas, water, trash.



