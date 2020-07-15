/
California State University-Chico
28 Apartments For Rent Near California State University-Chico
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.
South Campus
419 W. 7th Street
419 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
419 W 7th St. - Chico Charmer! Spacious and close to CSUC! 4 bed 2 bath house. Darling front porch, huge fenced yard, off street parking. Inside laundry hook ups in spacious laundry room. Dining room/sitting room for extra space.
1707 Diamond Ave.
1707 Diamond Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1250 sqft
Country living with a view of the orchards only 5 minutes to downtown Chico! This open/split floorplan modular features vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, newer paint, walk in closet, and central heat and air.
278 Panama Ave
278 Panama Avenue, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Charming Home - Available Soon!! - Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyvR8gNYAPT Set in a garden like setting, this home has a lot of charm and so much to offer.
The Avenues
1019 Mechoopda Street - 2
1019 Mechoopda Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020******* Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft.
The Avenues
620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1
620 W Sacramento Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,046
1417 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING 3.26.20 Get your huge 4 bed 2 bath right across the street from CSUC! 1417 sq. ft. of living space, remodeled kitchens with granite counters, new shaker style cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, 20 cu. ft.
1501 W. Fifth Street
1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1380 sqft
Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout. Central Heat & Air. Ceiling fans.
1114 Nord Avenue 7
1114 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
960 sqft
Ready July 10th! 3 Bedroom in Gated Community with Pool Near CSUC and Shopping - $1345/month $2020 Deposit 1 year lease. 3 bedroom 2 bath condo #7.
The Avenues
835 West 4th Avenue - 7
835 W 4th Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,534
1440 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~~~~AVAILABLE August 2020~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ HUGE town home features newer carpet and vinyl, full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, extra storage, fully fenced & large patio/backyard! Fully equipped kitchen includes
904 Walnut Street
904 Walnut Street, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
**Whole Unit Takeover** Spacious 5 Bedroom House - ** Contact the current tenant, Michael at (310) 280-6148 for photos/information** This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features central heat and air, dual pane windows, and a large laundry room with washer
735 Downing Avenue
735 Downing Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
735 Downing Avenue Available 06/12/20 Early June 2020! Close to Bidwell Park! Check out the video! - $1754/monthly $2200 deposit 1 year lease.
South Campus
617 Chestnut
617 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA
9 Bedrooms
$4,995
2785 sqft
617 Chestnut St - Chico Charm! 9 Bedroom 3 bath house just steps away from CSUC! House is approximately 3,000 sq feet, two story, features over sized kitchen with 3 Refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, and laundry room off of kitchen has washer and
1443 Trenta Drive
1443 Trenta Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1290 sqft
Call home to this 2-story townhouse offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one car garage, and fully fenced backyard. Has central heat and air and washer/dryer hook ups in garage. 12-month lease required and renter's insurance required.
The Avenues
610 West 1st Avenue - B
610 W 1st Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Large bedrooms, central heat and air, woodstove, fenced yard, off street parking, two blocks from CSU Walk to CSU or close to bus for Butte. Small private backyard, central heat and air, wood stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer.
The Avenues
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.
533 Orient Street
533 Orient Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1300 sqft
DOWNTOWN CHICO, walk to Bidwell Park and Farmer's Market. Adorable 3 Bed 2 Bath home.
South Campus
636 West 8th St
636 West 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
636 West 8th St Available 07/17/20 Cute 3/2 in Chico Close to Shopping and CSU, Back yard, deck Clean and nice - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath cozy home off of West 8th in Chico. Partially fenced back yard, back deck, laundry inside home.
South Campus
632 W 7th St
632 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This is a 2 bed / 1 bath home with bonus room for rent in Chico. New flooring and paint throughout with a large backyard, new dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups in basement.
921 West Sacramento Avenue - B
921 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Central heat and air, new carpet, new kitchen tile, new vinyl in bathrooms, new countertops, new baseboard, small private yard, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, off street parking. Water and garbage paid.
The Avenues
827 W 2nd Avenue
827 West 2nd Avenue, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
827 W 2nd Avenue Available 05/25/20 Move In to this Charming 4 Bedroom Home minutes from CSU Chico! Pets Welcome! - Come see this one of a kind home located right outside of Downtown Chico in Upbeat Neighborhood! This home provides easy living with
622 Pomona Ave
622 Pomona Avenue, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
622 Pomona Ave Available 07/17/20 Coming in July 2020 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home with Bonus Room For Rent - Chico - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with bonus room.
The Avenues
322 Mansion
322 Mansion Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
322 Mansion - 322 Available 08/01/20 Best Location in town!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home just steps to CSUS. Lots of charm, tree lined street . Best Location in town. $700 per bedroom. The master bedroom is huge and has its own bath.
274 E 8th Street - 1
274 E 8th St, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
274 E 8th Street - 1 Available 07/20/20 GREAT UNIT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Great Location! walk to downtown and CSU 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house with shared fenced yard stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher, skylights, shared washer and