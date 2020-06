Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming single story Wrightwood home available for rent features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms, two fireplaces and lots of parking with two easy access driveways on a treed, level parcel. Many amenities included updated vinyl flooring, new carpeting in the bedrooms, new window treatments, central AC and heat, new built-in microwave, spacious laundry room, fenced backyard and a new water heater.