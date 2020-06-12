/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodland, CA
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2671 Post Place
2671 Post Pl, Woodland, CA
2671 Post Place Available 08/01/20 Big Beautiful 5 Bed Home in Spring Lake - This Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the new Spring Lake Development in Woodland CA is calling your name! 2874 sq feet, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs is
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Hollister Road
1006 Hollister Road, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1258 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath house available now! - This 3 bedroom two bathroom house has a large backyard and lots of space inside. Applications can be submitted online at www.golyonpm.com or by contacting our office at 530-297-2260 or woodlandpm@golyon.com.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 Ready Drive
2047 Ready Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2047 Ready Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA, Energy Efficient Home in Spring Lake - Nearly new energy efficient home in Spring Lake! This 3/2.5 house is on a corner lot in the Brookstone neighborhood of Spring Lake.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Bliss Avenue
23 Bliss Avenue, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1422 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with Detached Garage - This spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large indoor laundry room, detached garage, and large yard.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2731 Nicolson Circle
2731 Nicolson Circle, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1669 sqft
2731 Nicolson Circle Available 07/16/20 Single story home in newer Woodland neighborhood, off 102 - Adorable two bedroom, two bath open floor plan home. Bedrooms are good size. Bathrooms light and airy.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1549 Osborn Drive
1549 Osborn Dr, Woodland, CA
1549 Osborn Drive Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Newly Built 2-Story Home in Woodland - Beautiful newly built 2- story home located in The Grove (Woodland) near Pioneer High School. Comes with Nexia Smart Home capabilities. Has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
746 Harvard Bend Dr
746 Harvard Bend Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1472 sqft
Spacious Woodland 3bd/2ba House with Good Sized Yard - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Woodland off Ashley Avenue and Del Oro Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Woodland High School and more.
Results within 5 miles of Woodland
1 of 28
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
East Davis
1 Unit Available
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sundance Lake
9 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,021
1331 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundance Lake
1 Unit Available
250 Penhow Cir
250 Penhow Circle, Sacramento, CA
Beautiful Large/Newer Home Development, Natomas - Property Id: 297508 Available 3D Property Tour at: https://my.matterport.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1214 Colgate Dr
1214 Colgate Drive, Davis, CA
1214 Colgate Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus room Steps away from DownTown Davis! - This is a Great opportunity to live in a 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to downtown Davis and a short bike ride to UC Davis.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
390 Lanfranco Circle
390 Lanfranco Circle, Sacramento, CA
COMING SOON - Beautiful Home in Gated Community! - ( Available June 1st) - * Luxury 4bdr/3.5bath Home 2700+ sq ft home in Gated Westlake Community. Available June 1st!!! - This property offers access to Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Bike Trails & Parks.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
621 Villanova Dr
621 Villanova Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1311 sqft
Short Term Lease- Newly Remodled - 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath- $2200 Washer and Dryer, Brand New Central Heat and Air Available for month to month lease- for approx. 6 months Owner is selling property No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785910)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
200 Candela Cir.
200 Candela Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1715 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom Home - Move In Ready! - This is a two story newer home featuring three bedrooms, two and a half bath and a two car garage. The home has carpet throughout, granite countertops, fresh paint, and a large master suite.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1714 Monarch Lane
1714 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1092 sqft
1714 Monarch Lane Available 09/01/20 This is a sweet 3 bedroom home in East Davis available Sep 1, 2020 - This sweet family home has 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Great room concept. open and bright. A very cozy backyard for gardening.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
2102 Loyola Drive
2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy. Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2728 Rubicon Avenue
2728 Rubicon Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2728 Rubicon Avenue Available 09/05/20 Single Family Home in West Davis - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath West Davis home located in the Patwin/Emerson School District. Features two living spaces and a large fenced yard with fruit trees and garden area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundance Lake
1 Unit Available
3354 Beretania Way
3354 Beretania Way, Sacramento, CA
3354 Beretania Way Available 06/15/20 One Of A Kind - North Natomas 5/4 with FULL In-law Quarters (PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD BEFORE CALLING AGENT FOR A VIEWING) - PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO REQUESTING A VIEWING OF THIS ONE OF A KIND BEAUTY!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
603 Hermosa Place
603 Hermosa Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Ave
842 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
842 Oak Ave Available 07/15/20 Centrally Located - Detached single story Central Davis home. Conveniently located to downtown Davis and UCD. City utilities, gardener, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Available Mid-July.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CA