Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

803 E. Soulagiana Court

803 Soulagiana Ct · No Longer Available
Location

803 Soulagiana Ct, Willowbrook, CA 90059
Willowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnolia Walk- New House for Rent - * Spacious 4-Bedrooms 3-Baths new home- recently built

* Featuring Marble countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Tiled floors, plenty Closets space, New kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. It also comes with a Stove, Central air, and Dishwasher!

* 2 garage parking spaces, laundry hook ups in home

* Gated community-Magnolia walk

* Conveniently located minutes away from Enterprise Park, Los Angeles Adventist Academy, El Segundo Blvd, Magic Johnson Park, Glenn Anderson Fwy and more!

* Only small pets allowed. (Additional security deposit)

Renter's Insurance required

For further information or to arrange a showing, please contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com or Claudia Macias at 310-922-0736

(RLNE5197823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

