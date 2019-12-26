803 E. Soulagiana Court

Amenities
Magnolia Walk- New House for Rent - * Spacious 4-Bedrooms 3-Baths new home- recently built
* Featuring Marble countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Tiled floors, plenty Closets space, New kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. It also comes with a Stove, Central air, and Dishwasher!
* 2 garage parking spaces, laundry hook ups in home
* Gated community-Magnolia walk
* Conveniently located minutes away from Enterprise Park, Los Angeles Adventist Academy, El Segundo Blvd, Magic Johnson Park, Glenn Anderson Fwy and more!
* Only small pets allowed. (Additional security deposit)
Renter's Insurance required
For further information or to arrange a showing, please contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com or Claudia Macias at 310-922-0736
(RLNE5197823)