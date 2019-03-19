1018 W 104th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charmingly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment for rent! This second floor unit features plentiful, secured windows that bring in natural light. As soon as you enter the unit, you will be faced with nice, laminate flooring and bright cabinetry in the open kitchen. The 3 bedrooms all contain mirrored closet doors, and the full bathroom contains stylishly accented hardware and mirror to match. Washer and dryer hookups are in the designated storage-only garage. 1 parking space in front of the unit included! Conveniently located near the 110 freeway, Little Green Acres Park, Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center, and more. Schedule a showing to see this lovely unit today!