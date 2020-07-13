117 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA with pool

/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
2544 Kirsten Lee Drive
2544 Kirsten Lee Drive, Westlake Village, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
4258 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
3734 Summershore Lane
3734 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1364 sqft
Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway.
Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
4311 Beaucroft Court
4311 Beaucroft Court, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1685 sqft
Lock box on front door. Home is vacant, please lock all doors when leaving.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1033 Winston Court
1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1780 sqft
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1538 Folkestone Terrace
1538 Folkstone Terrace Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
2449 sqft
Beautiful Westlake Village Home with Pool and Mountain views - 5 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Pool Home Located In Prime Location Of Southshore Hills. Great Curb Appeal With Beautiful Landscaping In Both Front & Back Yards.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2733 sqft
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
4781 Gondola Drive
4781 Gondola Drive, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1240 sqft
Upgraded Capri Townhome end-unit in excellent location. Light and bright with custom paint, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large dual master bedrooms with private bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2323 Silver Spring Drive
2323 Silver Spring Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3128 sqft
Great and desirable location. A large 2-story pool home in the heart of Westlake Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and gas range, eat-in breakfast area, plenty of cabinets.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
9200 sqft
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Ranch
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1313 Woodlow Court
1313 Woodlow Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,950
4004 sqft
Newly remodeled luxurious house located on a prestigious cul-de-sac street in Westlake Village close to the Lake. Absolutely stunning entryway and staircase will amaze even the most seasoned buyer.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
894 Evenstar Avenue
894 Evenstar Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2396 sqft
I have a feeling your going to fall in love with this beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood of Westlake Village. Vaulted ceilings, light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Oversized laundry room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2297 Waterby Street
2297 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2227 sqft
Highly sought after Village Homes location! - Highly sought after Village Homes location! The home has newer wood-like flooring throughout, refinished bathrooms, scrapped ceilings and newer paint throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,691
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
South End
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
