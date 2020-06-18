All apartments in Weldon
Last updated June 18 2020

5032 Shawnee Drive

5032 Shawnee Road · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Shawnee Road, Weldon, CA 93283

2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile Located in Weldon - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mobile is located in Weldon on paved roads, adjacent to the Fire Station. The kitchen includes a stove-top and a double oven. Cooling is provided by a swamp cooler and heating is provided by a forced air heater or wood stove. There are also washer and dryer hook-ups on the property. The property is fully fenced, has covered parking, and 3 storage shed. 1 small dog allowed.
Trash Paid

Able Property Management 760-379-5479
www.AblePM.com

All viewings, rental agreements, and move-ins are arranged in our office - NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Transactions should never take place outside of our office. Do not give cash or other funds to anyone outside of our office claiming to be a representative of Able Property Management. Unless otherwise stated, all leases are a 6 month minimum.

(RLNE4073320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

