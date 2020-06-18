5032 Shawnee Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dogs allowed parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile Located in Weldon - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mobile is located in Weldon on paved roads, adjacent to the Fire Station. The kitchen includes a stove-top and a double oven. Cooling is provided by a swamp cooler and heating is provided by a forced air heater or wood stove. There are also washer and dryer hook-ups on the property. The property is fully fenced, has covered parking, and 3 storage shed. 1 small dog allowed.

Trash Paid



Able Property Management 760-379-5479

www.AblePM.com



All viewings, rental agreements, and move-ins are arranged in our office - NO EXCEPTIONS!!



Transactions should never take place outside of our office. Do not give cash or other funds to anyone outside of our office claiming to be a representative of Able Property Management. Unless otherwise stated, all leases are a 6 month minimum.



(RLNE4073320)