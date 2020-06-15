458 Cloudview Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable Adult Community - Desirable Adult Community, all occupants must be 55+ years of age to occupy. Updated 2 bedroom plus bonus room/ 2 bath approx. 1,314 sq.ft. home. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, open floor plan with lots of natural light, living room with fireplace, freshly painted interior, newer laminate flooring, master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and patio door leading to the backyard. Nice yard space with room for gardening, attached 2-car garage.



* Utilities Not Included

* No Smoking Allowed

* Tenant must carry Renters Insurance



For more information and to schedule a viewing please contact:



Aldina Real Estate, Inc.

CalBRE 01121286



Showing Line: 831-840-3801

Office: (831)763-7777

www.aldinapropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5778763)