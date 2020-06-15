All apartments in Watsonville
Find more places like 458 Cloudview Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watsonville, CA
/
458 Cloudview Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

458 Cloudview Dr.

458 Cloudview Drive · (831) 763-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

458 Cloudview Drive, Watsonville, CA 95076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 458 Cloudview Dr. · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Adult Community - Desirable Adult Community, all occupants must be 55+ years of age to occupy. Updated 2 bedroom plus bonus room/ 2 bath approx. 1,314 sq.ft. home. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, open floor plan with lots of natural light, living room with fireplace, freshly painted interior, newer laminate flooring, master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and patio door leading to the backyard. Nice yard space with room for gardening, attached 2-car garage.

* Utilities Not Included
* No Smoking Allowed
* Tenant must carry Renters Insurance

For more information and to schedule a viewing please contact:

Aldina Real Estate, Inc.
CalBRE 01121286

Showing Line: 831-840-3801
Office: (831)763-7777
www.aldinapropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5778763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Cloudview Dr. have any available units?
458 Cloudview Dr. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 Cloudview Dr. have?
Some of 458 Cloudview Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Cloudview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
458 Cloudview Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Cloudview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 458 Cloudview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watsonville.
Does 458 Cloudview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 458 Cloudview Dr. does offer parking.
Does 458 Cloudview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 Cloudview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Cloudview Dr. have a pool?
No, 458 Cloudview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 458 Cloudview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 458 Cloudview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Cloudview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 Cloudview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Cloudview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 Cloudview Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 458 Cloudview Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CA
Union City, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CAGilroy, CACapitola, CAMorgan Hill, CAMarina, CA
Seaside, CALos Gatos, CAPacific Grove, CAMonterey, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CASaratoga, CAEast Foothills, CALos Altos, CAMenlo Park, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Monterey Peninsula College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity