Walnut Park, CA
2410 Hope 1/2
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

2410 Hope 1/2

2410 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Hope Street, Walnut Park, CA 90255
Walnut Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with all new appliances. Unit has heat and air conditioning. Access to laundry on 1st floor. Quiet neighborhood near multiple freeways. Must see to appreciate. Includes water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Hope 1/2 have any available units?
2410 Hope 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Park, CA.
What amenities does 2410 Hope 1/2 have?
Some of 2410 Hope 1/2's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Hope 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Hope 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Hope 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Hope 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Park.
Does 2410 Hope 1/2 offer parking?
No, 2410 Hope 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Hope 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Hope 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Hope 1/2 have a pool?
No, 2410 Hope 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Hope 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 2410 Hope 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Hope 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Hope 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Hope 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2410 Hope 1/2 has units with air conditioning.

