Walnut Park, CA
2406 Hope Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2406 Hope Street

2406 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Hope Street, Walnut Park, CA 90255
Walnut Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with all new appliances. Unit has heat and air conditioning. Access to laundry on 1st floor. Includes 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood near multiple freeways. Must see to appreciate. Property is in process of a beautification. Includes water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Hope Street have any available units?
2406 Hope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Park, CA.
What amenities does 2406 Hope Street have?
Some of 2406 Hope Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Hope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Hope Street pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Hope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Park.
Does 2406 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Hope Street offers parking.
Does 2406 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Hope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 2406 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 2406 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Hope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Hope Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2406 Hope Street has units with air conditioning.
