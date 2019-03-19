2406 Hope Street, Walnut Park, CA 90255 Walnut Park
Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with all new appliances. Unit has heat and air conditioning. Access to laundry on 1st floor. Includes 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood near multiple freeways. Must see to appreciate. Property is in process of a beautification. Includes water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
