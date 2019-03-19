This home is the back house of a two on a lot. The location is very private with a front and back yard, 2 car detached garage and a laundry room. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, one bath, Bright living room and dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4947 N St Malo have any available units?
4947 N St Malo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
Is 4947 N St Malo currently offering any rent specials?
4947 N St Malo isn't currently offering any rent specials.