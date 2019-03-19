All apartments in Vincent
Location

4947 North Saint Malo Avenue, Vincent, CA 91722

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This home is the back house of a two on a lot. The location is very private with a front and back yard, 2 car detached garage and a laundry room. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, one bath, Bright living room and dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4947 N St Malo have any available units?
4947 N St Malo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
Is 4947 N St Malo currently offering any rent specials?
4947 N St Malo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 N St Malo pet-friendly?
No, 4947 N St Malo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vincent.
Does 4947 N St Malo offer parking?
Yes, 4947 N St Malo does offer parking.
Does 4947 N St Malo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4947 N St Malo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 N St Malo have a pool?
No, 4947 N St Malo does not have a pool.
Does 4947 N St Malo have accessible units?
No, 4947 N St Malo does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 N St Malo have units with dishwashers?
No, 4947 N St Malo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4947 N St Malo have units with air conditioning?
No, 4947 N St Malo does not have units with air conditioning.
