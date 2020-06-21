5715 South Rimpau Boulevard

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $3,495/month rent. $3,495 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.