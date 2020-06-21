All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 AM

5715 South Rimpau Boulevard

5715 South Rimpau Boulevard · (323) 707-5956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5715 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043
View Park-Windsor Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $3,495/month rent. $3,495 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard have any available units?
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard have?
Some of 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
