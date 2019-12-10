5516 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043 View Park-Windsor Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Over 1600 Square Feet of a Wonderfully Remodeled Home in what's known as Windsor Hills / View Park Area!! Newly stuccoed exterior with some custom new windows. New custom wood entry door. An unbelievable newly configured kitchen and custom cabinets with all new stainless appliances including a brand new refrigerator. Big enough for a 6 seater table set in kitchen eating area. New 5 burner stove and glass hood range along with new tiled flooring. Large formal dining area that can be a great family room off the open kitchen. The refinished wood flooring in the living and dining room looks amazing! Master bath is completely remodeled with new tiled shower and frameless shower door. This home is absolutely beautiful....so many upgrades. A new front load stackable washer and dryer. New recessed lighting in each bedroom and new cellphone-charging outlets in bedrooms and kitchen. This home also has a new central A/C and heating system. Sprinkler system in front of property on timers that will continue nurturing the lawn and front landscaping. New sprinkler system. Owners will pay for gardener. This will not last very long for sure. More interior pictures to come. Sorry...no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5516 S Rimpau Boulevard have any available units?
5516 S Rimpau Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5516 S Rimpau Boulevard have?
Some of 5516 S Rimpau Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 S Rimpau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5516 S Rimpau Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.