5516 S Rimpau Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Over 1600 Square Feet of a Wonderfully Remodeled Home in what's known as Windsor Hills / View Park Area!! Newly stuccoed exterior with some custom new windows. New custom wood entry door. An unbelievable newly configured kitchen and custom cabinets with all new stainless appliances including a brand new refrigerator. Big enough for a 6 seater table set in kitchen eating area. New 5 burner stove and glass hood range along with new tiled flooring. Large formal dining area that can be a great family room off the open kitchen. The refinished wood flooring in the living and dining room looks amazing! Master bath is completely remodeled with new tiled shower and frameless shower door. This home is absolutely beautiful....so many upgrades. A new front load stackable washer and dryer. New recessed lighting in each bedroom and new cellphone-charging outlets in bedrooms and kitchen. This home also has a new central A/C and heating system. Sprinkler system in front of property on timers that will continue nurturing the lawn and front landscaping. New sprinkler system. Owners will pay for gardener. This will not last very long for sure. More interior pictures to come. Sorry...no pets.