Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Victorville, CA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Bear Valley
4 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
$
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16092 Jimeno Ave.
16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1356 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.

1 of 10

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
West City
1 Unit Available
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 of 8

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
West City
1 Unit Available
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 1 mile of Victorville

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19081 First Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
11217 Scarlet Avenue
11217 Scarlet Ave, Adelanto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,210
3086 sqft
A Beautiful 2-story home located in Adelanto. This is a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an attached 3 car garage. Home features a spacious living room with a fireplace that will be great for those cold nights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
11819 6th St.
11819 6th Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Victorville

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13968 Crow Rd.
13968 Crow Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1860 sqft
13968 Crow Rd. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Apple Valley Home with Solar - Beautiful three bedroom home with two bathrooms and a bonus room. This home has modern inspired elements without feeling any less like home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20816 Yucca Loma Road
20816 Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1771 sqft
This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.

1 of 19

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
Results within 10 miles of Victorville

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22635 Little Beaver Rd
22635 Little Beaver Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Ranch for Horses - Property Id: 142871 I acre lot size. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142871 Property Id 142871 (RLNE5851001)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26717 Cinch Lane
26717 Cinch Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1414 sqft
Cozy Equestrian home in the Resort Community of Silver Lakes. 3 Bed rooms and 2 baths. Granite counters. Large back yard. Enjoy all the amenities. Tenant pays a 1 time $50.00 To obtain SL HOA ID Cards. Pets on approval

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway, Silver Lakes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2226 sqft
Single Level 4bd 2 ba 2,226sf built in 2005. Comes with Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Fenced yard is pet friendly. If your fur baby is accepted by owner, Add $50 per month per pet to the monthly lease, and $300 per pet to the security deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Victorville, CA

Finding an apartment in Victorville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

