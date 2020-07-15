16 Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA with garages

Valle Vista was originally named Florida, California when it was formed in the late 19th century; when the government would not allow a post office with the confusing name, it was changed to Valle Vista.

Valle Vista is located in southern California and is part of the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles. It is in Riverside County and parts of Valle Vista are considered to belong to unincorporated areas of Hemet and San Jacinto. The Valle Vista area is growing, with a population of around 11,000 as of the 2010 census, compared to around 8,300 in 2000. The valley is located near the San Jacinto Mountains and is blessed with mild southern California weather characterized by hot summers and warm and wet winters. Rental prices in Valle Vista are generally much lower than the average neighborhood in California, drawing people from the pricier areas along the Pacific Coast. See more