16 Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA with garages
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 46
1 of 85
1 of 16
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 24
Valle Vista was originally named Florida, California when it was formed in the late 19th century; when the government would not allow a post office with the confusing name, it was changed to Valle Vista.
Valle Vista is located in southern California and is part of the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles. It is in Riverside County and parts of Valle Vista are considered to belong to unincorporated areas of Hemet and San Jacinto. The Valle Vista area is growing, with a population of around 11,000 as of the 2010 census, compared to around 8,300 in 2000. The valley is located near the San Jacinto Mountains and is blessed with mild southern California weather characterized by hot summers and warm and wet winters. Rental prices in Valle Vista are generally much lower than the average neighborhood in California, drawing people from the pricier areas along the Pacific Coast. See more
Valle Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.