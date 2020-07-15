Apartment List
/
CA
/
valle vista
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA with garages

Valle Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Valle Vista

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4622 Saddle Dr
4622 Saddle Drive, Hemet, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2130 sqft
This home will not last long! When you drive up to the house you are greeted with an extended driveway, great for RV parking. Walk into the home and you will enter into a a large living room with vaulted ceilings and tiled flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.
Results within 5 miles of Valle Vista

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Johnston Ave
1226 East Johnston Avenue, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1520 sqft
Adorable home ready for immediate move in! This two bedroom with one and a half bath single family home is perfect for anyone looking for only two bedrooms but wants the space of a larger home with a large back yard and two car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Heritage
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ramona
760 Laxford Rd
760 Laxford Road, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1285 sqft
This large 3 bedroom/2 bath house is located in a gated community. Large living room with fireplace and attached entertainment center. Kitchen has lots of counterspace and cabinets, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, stove, and oven included in rent.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Susan Lane
100 Susan Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath 55+ home in Hemet. This home features new carpet and fresh paint. The Living room opens to the dining room with a ceiling fan. Indoor Laundry room with utility sink and lots of shelves for storage. New Aluminum garage door.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Soboba
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
De Anza
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1440 Calhoun CT #C
1440 Calhoun Court, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Quite two bedroom unit in a fourplex community with a one car garage, laundry facilities. This unit has updated features such as flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds, and more.

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rose Ranch
1910 Mann Court
1910 Mann Court, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
3274 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3274 sq ft.
Results within 10 miles of Valle Vista

1 of 85

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1157 Broadway Lane
1157 Broadway Lane, Hemet, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1391 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Hemet. Coming soon. - 1157 Broadway Ln., Hemet. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,750/Month, $1,750/Deposit, One-year lease agreement. Approx. 1,390 Sq. Ft.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 Via La Presa
1355 Via La Presa, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1513 sqft
55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
3131 Mill Ridge Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1888 sqft
Beautiful home located in a gated community. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1888 SqFt., 2 Car garage, large family room with a fireplace, large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and a large master suite with walk-in closets.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There
City Guide for Valle Vista, CA

Valle Vista was originally named Florida, California when it was formed in the late 19th century; when the government would not allow a post office with the confusing name, it was changed to Valle Vista.

Valle Vista is located in southern California and is part of the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles. It is in Riverside County and parts of Valle Vista are considered to belong to unincorporated areas of Hemet and San Jacinto. The Valle Vista area is growing, with a population of around 11,000 as of the 2010 census, compared to around 8,300 in 2000. The valley is located near the San Jacinto Mountains and is blessed with mild southern California weather characterized by hot summers and warm and wet winters. Rental prices in Valle Vista are generally much lower than the average neighborhood in California, drawing people from the pricier areas along the Pacific Coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Valle Vista, CA

Valle Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Valle Vista 2 BedroomsValle Vista 3 Bedrooms
Valle Vista Apartments with BalconiesValle Vista Apartments with Garages
Valle Vista Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAChino, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAHemet, CASan Jacinto, CABanning, CAPalm Springs, CAFrench Valley, CAMenifee, CA
Calimesa, CADesert Hot Springs, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CARedlands, CAWildomar, CALake Elsinore, CACathedral City, CAHighland, CARancho Mirage, CASan Bernardino, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey CollegeSaddleback College
San Diego City College