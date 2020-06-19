800 AVE N HARPER

Amenities

Beautifully designed modern residence delivers a luxury lifestyle with privacy to match. Loaded with high end finishes throughout, this sleek modern features soaring ceilings, large windows w/ ample nautral light, a fireplace, cement and hardwood floors throughout and a chef's kitchen with a massive center island. The kitchen flows to the family room and private patio with a bbq, outdoor sectional and dining for 8. Upstairs you'll find 3 en-suite bedrooms and an additional den/family room. Cable tv, dvd and surround sound throughout. Washer/dryer in garage. The perfect West Hollywood home! Summer months short term lease available for $16,000