All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 800 AVE N HARPER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
800 AVE N HARPER
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

800 AVE N HARPER

800 West Avenue South · (310) 860-6454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

800 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully designed modern residence delivers a luxury lifestyle with privacy to match. Loaded with high end finishes throughout, this sleek modern features soaring ceilings, large windows w/ ample nautral light, a fireplace, cement and hardwood floors throughout and a chef's kitchen with a massive center island. The kitchen flows to the family room and private patio with a bbq, outdoor sectional and dining for 8. Upstairs you'll find 3 en-suite bedrooms and an additional den/family room. Cable tv, dvd and surround sound throughout. Washer/dryer in garage. The perfect West Hollywood home! Summer months short term lease available for $16,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 AVE N HARPER have any available units?
800 AVE N HARPER has a unit available for $13,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 AVE N HARPER have?
Some of 800 AVE N HARPER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 AVE N HARPER currently offering any rent specials?
800 AVE N HARPER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 AVE N HARPER pet-friendly?
No, 800 AVE N HARPER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 800 AVE N HARPER offer parking?
Yes, 800 AVE N HARPER does offer parking.
Does 800 AVE N HARPER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 AVE N HARPER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 AVE N HARPER have a pool?
No, 800 AVE N HARPER does not have a pool.
Does 800 AVE N HARPER have accessible units?
No, 800 AVE N HARPER does not have accessible units.
Does 800 AVE N HARPER have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 AVE N HARPER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 AVE N HARPER have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 AVE N HARPER does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 800 AVE N HARPER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 3 BedroomsTurlock Apartments with Garage
Turlock Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity