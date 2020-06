Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Desirable Condo conveniently located - Come home to this cozy one bedroom condo on the ground level because you can't ask for a better location than this condo. This well maintained property features lakes that will help you unwind after a long day at work. Take advantage of proximity to schools, shopping and freeway access. Call our office at 209-668-6700 to inquire.



(RLNE5767951)