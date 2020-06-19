All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA

1724 West Avenue South · (310) 867-5598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1724 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
FURNISHED RENTAL! Beautiful brand new construction home located in a much sought after area North of Hollywood Boulevard steps from famed Runyon Canyon. This 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath + 1 bed, 1 bath guesthouse, boasts approximately 3,000 square feet, features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and hard wood floors. This glamorous Hollywood-style home exudes unique style with each bedroom having its own eccentric theme. The stunning state of the art Chef's Kitchen offers top of the line appliances, beautiful cabinetry and gorgeous Ceasarstone counter tops. A lushly landscaped backyard with sparkling pool and spa will make you feel like you are vacationing at a 5-Star resort every day!!! Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA have any available units?
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA have?
Some of 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA currently offering any rent specials?
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA pet-friendly?
No, 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA offer parking?
Yes, 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA does offer parking.
Does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA have a pool?
Yes, 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA has a pool.
Does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA have accessible units?
No, 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 3 BedroomsTurlock Apartments with Garage
Turlock Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity