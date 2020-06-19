All apartments in Turlock
1723 AVE S DURANGO

1723 West Avenue South · (310) 925-9193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1723 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$22,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to this stunning Modern home minutes from Rodeo Drive. This private and gated bright home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, pool, spa, state-of-the-art surround sound, Chef's gourmet Kitchen and an overflow of parking that is hard to find in LA! You will also find spacious walk-in closets, a laundry room for additional comfort and oversized balconies with views. This luxurious home is perfect for families, professionals, and large groups. 3 of the 5 bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms. The other 2 bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom, however, shower and toilet are private from sinks in this bath. 3 of the bedrooms feature large balconies. The yard is completely private and offers a heated pool and spa. The home also offers a soft water system, filtered drinking water, instant hot water and a salt-water pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 AVE S DURANGO have any available units?
1723 AVE S DURANGO has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1723 AVE S DURANGO have?
Some of 1723 AVE S DURANGO's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 AVE S DURANGO currently offering any rent specials?
1723 AVE S DURANGO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 AVE S DURANGO pet-friendly?
No, 1723 AVE S DURANGO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 1723 AVE S DURANGO offer parking?
Yes, 1723 AVE S DURANGO does offer parking.
Does 1723 AVE S DURANGO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 AVE S DURANGO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 AVE S DURANGO have a pool?
Yes, 1723 AVE S DURANGO has a pool.
Does 1723 AVE S DURANGO have accessible units?
No, 1723 AVE S DURANGO does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 AVE S DURANGO have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 AVE S DURANGO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 AVE S DURANGO have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 AVE S DURANGO does not have units with air conditioning.
