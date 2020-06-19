1723 AVE S DURANGO

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Welcome to this stunning Modern home minutes from Rodeo Drive. This private and gated bright home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, pool, spa, state-of-the-art surround sound, Chef's gourmet Kitchen and an overflow of parking that is hard to find in LA! You will also find spacious walk-in closets, a laundry room for additional comfort and oversized balconies with views. This luxurious home is perfect for families, professionals, and large groups. 3 of the 5 bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms. The other 2 bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom, however, shower and toilet are private from sinks in this bath. 3 of the bedrooms feature large balconies. The yard is completely private and offers a heated pool and spa. The home also offers a soft water system, filtered drinking water, instant hot water and a salt-water pool.