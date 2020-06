Amenities

hardwood floors garage fire pit bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Charming house with 2 bedroom and 1 bath in the Main house with Hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area that opens to a good size backyard with lemon trees. There is a guest quarter with kitchen cabinets, sink and shower and bath. plus There is an extra wide Garage with 14 feet ceiling and 220 V electrical outlet. Garage is great to use as an Art studio or storage space or parking car or RV. Nice paved area in the backyard with awning great for gathering and entertaining. There is Gas line in the backyard that can be used to install a fire pit or BBQ. Short walking distance to stores on SM blvd. The guest house and garage will be emptied out before tenant's move in.