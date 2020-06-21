1220 E Canal Drive

Amenities

Piece of Americana ready to be your home - This is a dream home that does not become available that often. This stunning home sit at the start of the parade route in downtown Turlock. Home coming... check. Fourth of July parade check... Christmas parade... check. The charming neighborhood has the walking trail along Canal drive. The home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, park and downtown. Those are just some of the location benefits. The home itself has stunning custom hardwood floors from the moment you enter the home. Large living room with picture window, spacious dining room, huge breakfast nook in the kitchen are just some of the interior amenities. Three bedrooms and one bath are perfect size. Was the basement mentioned? Create a wine cellar or just use it as additional storage. The beautiful back yard is green and lush. Enjoy the covered patio with the outdoor kitchen. Check out this short video of the property. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0wNOblmw7o There is an additional charge for maintaining landscaping. Please ask about this when calling. Call today to schedule your showing today at 209-668-6700.



(RLNE5831192)