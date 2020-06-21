All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 1220 E Canal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
1220 E Canal Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1220 E Canal Drive

1220 East Canal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1220 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA 95380
Turlock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Piece of Americana ready to be your home - This is a dream home that does not become available that often. This stunning home sit at the start of the parade route in downtown Turlock. Home coming... check. Fourth of July parade check... Christmas parade... check. The charming neighborhood has the walking trail along Canal drive. The home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, park and downtown. Those are just some of the location benefits. The home itself has stunning custom hardwood floors from the moment you enter the home. Large living room with picture window, spacious dining room, huge breakfast nook in the kitchen are just some of the interior amenities. Three bedrooms and one bath are perfect size. Was the basement mentioned? Create a wine cellar or just use it as additional storage. The beautiful back yard is green and lush. Enjoy the covered patio with the outdoor kitchen. Check out this short video of the property. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0wNOblmw7o There is an additional charge for maintaining landscaping. Please ask about this when calling. Call today to schedule your showing today at 209-668-6700.

(RLNE5831192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 E Canal Drive have any available units?
1220 E Canal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Turlock, CA.
What amenities does 1220 E Canal Drive have?
Some of 1220 E Canal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 E Canal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 E Canal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 E Canal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 E Canal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1220 E Canal Drive offer parking?
No, 1220 E Canal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1220 E Canal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 E Canal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 E Canal Drive have a pool?
No, 1220 E Canal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1220 E Canal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 E Canal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 E Canal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 E Canal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 E Canal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 E Canal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 3 BedroomsTurlock Apartments with Garage
Turlock Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University