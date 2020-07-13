/
pet friendly apartments
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tracy, CA
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1293 sqft
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
$
10 Units Available
Edgewood
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
139 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,052
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
7 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Whole house remodel from studs up Completed 2020! It’s beautiful, fresh, new and ready for you to enjoy! The new Insulation keeps house super cool with minimal work from the brand new HVAC system.
1 Unit Available
405 Pacheco Dr
405 Pacheco Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2009 sqft
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. inside laundry w/hookups, living, dining, and family room. Tile floors throughout first floor, hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1950 Notre Dame Ct
1950 Notre Dame Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2410 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom house on court in Jefferson School District - Clean and ready to move into. Home located on quite cul-de-sac in Desirable Jefferson School District! Around the corner from the home is a large park with play structures and hockey rink.
1 Unit Available
1051 South Shields Avenue
1051 Shields Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2324 sqft
4 Bedroom Detached Home available.in Mountain House - Single family home in Mountain House.
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1391 sqft
4182 W.
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
