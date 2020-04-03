All apartments in Toro Canyon
Find more places like 3463 Padaro Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toro Canyon, CA
/
3463 Padaro Ln
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:26 PM

3463 Padaro Ln

3463 Padaro Lane · (805) 218-9794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toro Canyon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3463 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA 93013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COME ENJOY THE BEACH!A one-of-a-kind house on Padaro Lane in Santa Barbara, California. Enjoy a unique and private beach getaway in a gorgeous modern home. Padaro Beach, one of the most beautiful and private beaches in Southern California, is just steps away (50 yards) accessible through a private beach access. You'll love the unique architecture, tasteful decor, indoor/outdoor spaces, lovely light, comfy beds and gorgeous setting. This property is perfect for families, couples, friends, or artists looking for inspiration. This is a fabulous, private getaway with every possible amenity includes a well stocked chef's kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Padaro Ln have any available units?
3463 Padaro Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toro Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 3463 Padaro Ln have?
Some of 3463 Padaro Ln's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Padaro Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Padaro Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Padaro Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Padaro Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toro Canyon.
Does 3463 Padaro Ln offer parking?
No, 3463 Padaro Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3463 Padaro Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Padaro Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Padaro Ln have a pool?
No, 3463 Padaro Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Padaro Ln have accessible units?
No, 3463 Padaro Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Padaro Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Padaro Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3463 Padaro Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3463 Padaro Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3463 Padaro Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Toro Canyon Apartments with GarageToro Canyon Apartments with Pool
Toro Canyon Apartments with Washer-DryerToro Canyon Dog Friendly Apartments
Toro Canyon Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Westlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAMalibu, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraVentura College
California State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity