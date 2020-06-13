Apartment List
/
CA
/
tiburon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Lyford Dr
93 Lyford Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2081 sqft
VIDEO- Chic Tiburon 3bd/2ba Stunner - VIEWS- FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ07TVO3y7A&feature=youtu.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Shore Road
1 Unit Available
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2372 Vista Del Mar Lane
2372 Vista Del Mar, Marin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Enjoy your new home in Tiburon-By-The-Bay in this sweet 2 bedroom / 2 full bath, 2 story townhouse with unsurpassed views of City of San Francisco, the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island and the Lyford Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South of Market
23 Units Available
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,818
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,393
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Lower Nob Hill
6 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,012
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Civic Center
65 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,750
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Civic Center
60 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,774
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,246
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,688
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown San Rafael
14 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tiburon, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tiburon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTiburon 3 BedroomsTiburon Apartments with Balcony
Tiburon Apartments with GarageTiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTiburon Apartments with ParkingTiburon Apartments with Pool
Tiburon Apartments with Washer-DryerTiburon Dog Friendly ApartmentsTiburon Furnished ApartmentsTiburon Luxury PlacesTiburon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA
Kentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco