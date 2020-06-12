/
3 bedroom apartments
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temescal Valley, CA
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
27503 Acorn Dr.
27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
The Retreat
7860 Summer Day Drive
7860 Summer Day Dr, Temescal Valley, CA
Super Hard to Find Pool Home For Lease in the Retreat. Man Guarded Gate Community, Fantastic Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms ( 1 Downstairs with Full Bath), 4 Baths + Bonus Room.
The Retreat
7772 Sanctuary Drive
7772 Sanctuary Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Luxury Estate in 24 hr. Guard Gated "Retreat" Community. Surrounded by Cleveland National Forest.
Sycamore Creek
25446 Foxglove Lane
25446 Foxglove Lane, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2528 sqft
PHENOMENAL AND EXTRAORDINARY! One Story View Home, located in prestigious gated community of Sycamore Hills. Fall in love with this spacious open floor concept. This home maximizes the natural light which creates a relaxing flow of energy.
Sycamore Creek
25385 SINGLELEAF Street
25385 Singleleaf Street, Temescal Valley, CA
LOVELY HOME IN POPULAR SYCAMORE CREEK. NEW FLOORING AND PAINT.GREAT KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND ISLAND OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM. SPACIOUS AND PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET, DRESSING AREA AND SUNKEN TUB.
Sycamore Creek
25150 Lemongrass Street
25150 Lemon Grass Street, Temescal Valley, CA
Gorgeous highly upgraded Sycamore Creek Home! - Don't miss out on this beauty! Located in highly desirable community of Sycamore Creek, this gorgeous home features over 3300 square feet and has 5 bedrooms, office, den and 4 bathrooms.
Eagle Glen
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Dos Lagos
4313 Owens Street
4313 Owens Street, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1857 sqft
This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ Flex gated community. Open floor plan with the master suite on the main floor, large walk in closet and private bath.
Eagle Glen
20315 Winton Street
20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2314 sqft
Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
112 Tamarack Drive
112 Tamarack Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1559 sqft
112 Tamarack Drive Available 07/11/20 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bathroom Home in Corona - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com** Coming soon...
3893 Malaga Street
3893 Malaga Street, Corona, CA
For more information, please contact, Paul Di Marino at (909) 742-8244 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This beautiful home in Corona sits at the end of a quiet street with a huge yard.
Eagle Glen
1636 Fairway Drive
1636 Fairway Drive, Corona, CA
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975.
255 E Monterey Road
255 East Monterey Road, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1417 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office space or playroom in an awesome neighborhood. very well maintained. New carpet in master and second bedroom and luxury vinyl in third bedroom. The backyard is spacious and serene.
1165 Nick Circle
1165 Nick Circle, Corona, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1165 Nick Circle in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!
973 Naples Drive
973 Naples Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1219 sqft
973 Naples Dr. is a darling, corner SINGLE STORY, POOL home located in the highly sought after Mountain Gate community in So. Corona. The property is 1219 sq. ft.
Lake Edge District
33475 Maria Court
33475 Maria Ct, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Don't miss out on this fantastic home!This home boasts; Three bedrooms PLUS a 4th bedroom potential! Nice open floor plan, tile entry, living room, cozy family room with fireplace and opens to kitchen.
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,309
1250 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
2291 Heritage Circle
2291 Heritage Circle, Corona, CA
2291 Heritage Circle Available 07/01/20 Nice 2 Story Pool Home - Text Stephen at 951-736-0991 for a showing. Be sure to include Street Name (Heritage Circle). Beautiful 2 story home with pool. Newer carpet and paint.
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/16/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
