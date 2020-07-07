201 Chapman Road

Amenities

Great Location 4Br/3 BA in homestead Valley walking distance to commute, shopping, and just min to downtown Mill Valley. In a great school district and close to highway 1 and 101. Spacious Main level features: - Living room with fireplace and hardwood floors - Large dining area with deck - Updated Kitchen - Stainless steel Fridge - Smooth top electric range and double oven Upstairs - Two bedrooms two baths upstairs - End room can be in-law/ office with kitchenette or den. Downstairs: - Master Bedroom with Sauna, en suite bathroom access with upgraded shower and double vanity - Additional bedroom, laundry room with washer and dryer Large front patio with 2 car carport. Gardener included. Pets submit for approval with extra deposit Available approx. 7/15 No smoking! For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Bayside Management at 415-383-8400 x0530. DRE #: 01351735 or email athompson@baysidemgmt.com.