Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
201 Chapman Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

201 Chapman Road

201 Chapman Road · (415) 383-8400
Location

201 Chapman Road, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA 94941
Homestead Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Great Location 4Br/3 BA in homestead Valley walking distance to commute, shopping, and just min to downtown Mill Valley. In a great school district and close to highway 1 and 101. Spacious Main level features: - Living room with fireplace and hardwood floors - Large dining area with deck - Updated Kitchen - Stainless steel Fridge - Smooth top electric range and double oven Upstairs - Two bedrooms two baths upstairs - End room can be in-law/ office with kitchenette or den. Downstairs: - Master Bedroom with Sauna, en suite bathroom access with upgraded shower and double vanity - Additional bedroom, laundry room with washer and dryer Large front patio with 2 car carport. Gardener included. Pets submit for approval with extra deposit Available approx. 7/15 No smoking! For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Bayside Management at 415-383-8400 x0530. DRE #: 01351735 or email athompson@baysidemgmt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Chapman Road have any available units?
201 Chapman Road has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Chapman Road have?
Some of 201 Chapman Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Chapman Road currently offering any rent specials?
201 Chapman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Chapman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Chapman Road is pet friendly.
Does 201 Chapman Road offer parking?
Yes, 201 Chapman Road offers parking.
Does 201 Chapman Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Chapman Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Chapman Road have a pool?
No, 201 Chapman Road does not have a pool.
Does 201 Chapman Road have accessible units?
No, 201 Chapman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Chapman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Chapman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Chapman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Chapman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
