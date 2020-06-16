129 Morning Sun Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for you - This light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2750.00+ sqft home has views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tamalpais. The master bedroom w/fireplace and two walk-in closets is located on the main floor along with the kitchen, breakfast nook, dining area, living room w/fireplace, private office with built in storage, den and full bath. There are two additional bedrooms, full bath and bonus area located on the lower level. There is also a 1 car oversize garage with a storage room that leads to the backyard.



Relax in the super cool vintage old growth redwood hot tub or kick back on the redwood deck off the living room. Come wander through the beautiful private and serene yard or grow your own in the raised boxes with auto drip located in the lower terrace. Welcome home.



One lease year

Tenant pass all utilities

Landscaper and Hot Tub owner will maintain

Pet Negotiable



Move in cost is

$6,200.00 first months rent.

$6,200.00 Last months rent

$,6200.00 Deposit



Please call Juliet and Silva for showing times.

Juliet DRE Lic # 01335751

Silvia DRE Lic # 01774894



