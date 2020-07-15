/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun Village, CA
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9009 AVE S NORMANDIE
9009 East Avenue S, Sun Village, CA
FULLY FURNISHED beautiful new construction 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Located minutes from SpaceX, Target/Lowes/24 Hour Fitness, and the upcoming LA Ram's Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Village
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
37626 Tacoma Street
37626 Tacoma Street, Palmdale, CA
Beautiful property located closed to schools, shopping centers, parks and fwy access. 4 bedroom and 2 bath. Please see virtual Tour
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
***36713 ROSE STREET
36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
37813 E 53rd Street
37813 53rd St E, Palmdale, CA
This beautiful two story home located on a cul-de-sac in a quite neighborhood of East Palmdale. 5beds, 3baths. Formal living and dining room, great for entertaining. Large kitchen open to a spacious family room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
37333 Scranton Court
37333 Scranton Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1756 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home in a great location in east Palmdale. 3 bedroom +den, 2 full bath, high ceiling sunlight Great curbside appeal. Close to schools, shopping, walking distance to water park. Roomy living room and dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Sun Village
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1269 E. Ave R-2
1269 East Avenue R 2, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1068 sqft
- Charming 3 bedroom home in nice Palmdale neighborhood. Located near schools, shopping, transportation, and freeway. Large yard. 2 car detached garage. New interior and exterior paint. New appliances. Quick move in. Available now.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1817 AVE S GENESEE
1817 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA
Spacious traditional home in great Picfair Village location, with easy access to numerous cafes and restaurants.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Mountainside Drive
119 Mountainside Drive, Palmdale, CA
Square footage taken from Title Profile, tenant to confirm.4BD/2.5 Bath Two Story home East Palmdale. JUST REHABBED. New Carpet, New paint,....Ready for move in.Additional security deposit for pets.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
400 AVE S SALTAIR
400 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
Available now, Delivered Unfurnished. 3 beds 2.5 baths in main house with large living room, dining/breakfast area, laundry area, direct access to garage, well appointed kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38756 Landon Avenue
38756 Landon Avenue, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1064 sqft
Single Story 3-Bedroom on Corner Lot! Siding Exterior with Rock Accents. Comp Roof. Fenced Front Yard. Covered Front Porch. Upgraded Front Door. Will Have Fresh Interior Paint and New Laminate Wood Floors! Granite Counters.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
837 AVE S Harvard
837 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,948
1800 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Koreatown, Harvard Lofts offers an urban oasis that provides skyline views, sophisticated architecture and custom apartment interiors.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
337 AVE S HIGHLAND
337 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
Majestic Hancock Park home with 6 beds and 5.5 baths and newly remodeled kitchen and baths! Center hall plan! Dramatic entry with circular staircase. Living room with fireplace and character ceiling.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
622 AVE S SYCAMORE
622 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED. Immaculate 2-story spec home offering 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2250 Gregory Avenue
2250 Gregory Avenue, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1334 sqft
Gated community.....park like grounds.....beautiful home ....granite.....warm wood accents.....private yard......looks and feels like home.......come see
1 of 4
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
2844 E Ave R 14
2844 East Avenue R 14, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 sqft
Available This Minute. Rent this freshly cleaned and totally ready 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms, fenced yard and spacious backyard, Indoor washer-dyer hookup and much much more! Hurry! This kind goes fast.
1 of 12
Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
37612 Sandra Lane
37612 Sandra Lane, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1557 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Palmdale Rental! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, 1557 square feet of living space, on private 7000+ square foot lot, with small gated RV access.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
843 AVE S CURSON
843 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2100 sqft
Located in the heart of Miracle Mile, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse offers fresh refinished wood flooring throughout, large living room, formal dining room, powder room, updated kitchen and a laundry area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1925 Upper Court
1925 Upper Court, Palmdale, CA
Huge spacious home located on a cul de sac. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs with 2 full baths upstairs and half restroom downstairs. Call now before it's gone!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38706 Cortina Way
38706 Cortina Way, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Great move in ready rental property, 3 bedroom,2 bath, close to shopping centers and water park, easy access to pearblosson Hwy to fwy.
