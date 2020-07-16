13 Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 GREENHEAD WAY
810 Greenhead Way, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1440 sqft
$200 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! AVAILABLE NOW! - UPDATED....Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Suisun. New Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, & Bathrooms. New Wood Laminate Flooring in Family Room & throughout the rest of the home.
Results within 5 miles of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
19 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
4 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
6 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
3 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
39 El Basset Ct.
39 El Basset Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1164 sqft
39 El Basset Ct. Fairfield - Community Pool. Washer & Dryer Included and inside unit. Refrigerator Included. Covered Parking Spot. Large Enclosed Patio with Large Storage Room. 1 Year Lease. No Pets. Water & Garbage Included with Rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2647 Burrell Dr
2647 Burrell Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2035 sqft
Very nice partially remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laurel Creek area of Fairfield.
Results within 10 miles of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
18 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,930
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
667 Grafton Way
667 Grafton Way, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1822 sqft
Browns Valley Home - Large 3 Bedroom house with an additional Loft. Great location in Browns Valley, 1 block from the park. Landscape service included, 2 Storage Sheds, Pets Negotiable, Vaulted Ceiling, New Carpet & New Paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Suisun City, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Suisun City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

