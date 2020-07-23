Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:39 AM

14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Suisun City offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
743 Lotz Way
743 Lotz Way, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1013 sqft
743 LOTZ WAY, SUISUN CITY - LOVELY 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home by the Marina in Suisun City. Formal living and dining rooms. Fireplace in the living room. Beautiful bamboo flooring and neutral carpeting throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1725 Daniel Ct.
1725 Daniel Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
- Great cul de sac location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Nice sized yard. O.T.P *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 5 miles of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1031 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1103 sqft
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Results within 10 miles of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1103 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
18 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1039 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Bryce Way
103 Bryce Way, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1498 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In 55+ Community Vacaville - Star Rentals - - AGE RESTRICTED UNIT - MUST BE 55+ YEARS - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - 2 CAR GARAGE - KITCHEN FEATURES TILE FLOORING, TONS OF CABINETS, DOUBLE STAINLESS SINK - FORMAL
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Suisun City, CA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Suisun City offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Suisun City offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Suisun City. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

