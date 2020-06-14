/
1 bedroom apartments
327 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Strawberry, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
37 Reed Boulevard
37 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Strawberry
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,589
605 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Strawberry
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown San Rafael
14 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
The Hill
2 Units Available
Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
700 sqft
Welcome Home to The Pier.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
86 Marion Avenue
86 Marion Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 All New 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270 Renovated to the Studs , All New Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Ca Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , miles away from the Hustle &
Results within 10 miles of Strawberry
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Mission Bay
38 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
741 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Civic Center
66 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,282
648 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Nob Hill
37 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mission District
73 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South of Market
84 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
784 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,453
766 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Civic Center
61 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,246
676 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mission Bay
9 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,735
673 sqft
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South of Market
30 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,904
616 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Nob Hill
14 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
764 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South of Market
20 Units Available
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
536 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
