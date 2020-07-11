/
apartments with washer dryer
81 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
5 Units Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1141 sqft
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
25852 Wordsworth Lane
25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2433 sqft
Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home you’re looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
23 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1398 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
6 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
671 sqft
25242 Atwood Boulevard Available 07/15/20 Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,893
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
4 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
7 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
11 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,436
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,169
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,916
1444 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Bridgeport
24120 Victoria Ln #51
24120 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridgeport 2 Bedroom Towhome in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Avenue Scott and Channel Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1.046 sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
28721 Coal Mountain Court
28721 Coal Mountain Court, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2141 sqft
Wonderful West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award winning WEST CREEK ACADEMY a 2016 Honor Roll school, California NEWER West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Valencia Northbridge
27502 Berkshire Hills Place
27502 Berkshire Hills Place, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
27502 Berkshire Hills Place Available 07/30/20 COMING SOON! Northbridge Community 5 Bedroom Rental Home in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Chadsford Drive in the Northbridge Community of Valencia.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
28515 N Pietro Drive
28515 Pietro Dr, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1580 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse located within the West Creek Village of Valencia. The kitchen boasts granite counters, GE appliances including a full size refrigerator.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
24505 Town Center #7103
24505 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
740 sqft
Condo for Rent in The Madison at Town Center! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in The Madison at Town Center. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 740 sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22014 Moveo Drive
22014 Moveo Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1193 sqft
Sought-After Villa Metro with 2 master bedrooms, very clean, comes with Washer Dryer and Refrigerator. Wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and stairs. Nice HOA amenities, Pool Spa, Nice grass areas. Gated complex!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
24480 Main St
24480 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1277 sqft
Newhall Crossings Residences features 47 BRAND NEW, modern & luxurious apartments that have spacious floor plans with private balconies & views. Newhall Crossings offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 918 to 1,519 square feet.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
28741 Jardineras
28741 Jardineras Dr, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1576 sqft
28741 Jardineras Available 07/23/20 West Creek - Built in 2018!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome! - Newer townhome in the highly sought after West Creek neighborhood close to award winning schools, shopping, and freeway access.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
