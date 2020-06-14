53 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA with gym

Stevenson Ranch, California was a filming location for the hit Showtime series "Weeds" as well as the movie "Pleasantville". Readers, rejoice! There's something for you here as well. Many of the streets are named for authors, such as William Makepeace Thackeray.

Right at home in the Santa Clarita Valley, Stevenson Ranch, California is one of those places defined solely for the purpose of census statistics. It's not an incorporated city or town. Instead it's referred to as a census-designated place. Don't worry, however, none of that will affect your relocation plans. The town of over 17,000 residents is just as sunny as you'd expect, filled with parks and other recreational spaces, and nestled at the foot of the Santa Susana Mountains. Oh, and it's a master-planned community, so all those little boxes in the Weeds theme song? They're right here. See more