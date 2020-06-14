Apartment List
/
CA
/
stevenson ranch
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stevenson Ranch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
17 Units Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,476
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
3 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24505 Town Center #7103
24505 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
740 sqft
24505 Town Center #7103 Available 06/26/20 Condo for Rent in The Madison at Town Center! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in The Madison at Town Center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24565 Town Center Dr
24565 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
788 sqft
? Professionally cleaned ? Self Check-in ? In Unit Washer + Dryer ? Key less Entry ? Free WiFi ? 1 king bed+ sofabed in living room + 1 Rollaway bed in closet ? 2, 50-55 4k HDTVs w/Disney Plus and YouTube TV for Sports, News, Movies, Local and

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakmont of Santa Clarita
28650 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1193 sqft
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
West Hills
2 Units Available
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Canoga Park
6 Units Available
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,440
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northridge
76 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
2 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northridge
10 Units Available
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chatsworth
25 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
City Guide for Stevenson Ranch, CA

Stevenson Ranch, California was a filming location for the hit Showtime series "Weeds" as well as the movie "Pleasantville". Readers, rejoice! There's something for you here as well. Many of the streets are named for authors, such as William Makepeace Thackeray.

Right at home in the Santa Clarita Valley, Stevenson Ranch, California is one of those places defined solely for the purpose of census statistics. It's not an incorporated city or town. Instead it's referred to as a census-designated place. Don't worry, however, none of that will affect your relocation plans. The town of over 17,000 residents is just as sunny as you'd expect, filled with parks and other recreational spaces, and nestled at the foot of the Santa Susana Mountains. Oh, and it's a master-planned community, so all those little boxes in the Weeds theme song? They're right here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Stevenson Ranch, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stevenson Ranch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Stevenson Ranch 1 BedroomsStevenson Ranch 2 BedroomsStevenson Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStevenson Ranch 3 BedroomsStevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,000Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,200
Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,400Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,600Stevenson Ranch Apartments with BalconyStevenson Ranch Apartments with GarageStevenson Ranch Apartments with GymStevenson Ranch Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Stevenson Ranch Apartments with ParkingStevenson Ranch Apartments with PoolStevenson Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerStevenson Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsStevenson Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAGolden Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons