53 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA with gym
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 41
1 of 68
1 of 106
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 25
1 of 36
1 of 64
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 32
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 22
Stevenson Ranch, California was a filming location for the hit Showtime series "Weeds" as well as the movie "Pleasantville". Readers, rejoice! There's something for you here as well. Many of the streets are named for authors, such as William Makepeace Thackeray.
Right at home in the Santa Clarita Valley, Stevenson Ranch, California is one of those places defined solely for the purpose of census statistics. It's not an incorporated city or town. Instead it's referred to as a census-designated place. Don't worry, however, none of that will affect your relocation plans. The town of over 17,000 residents is just as sunny as you'd expect, filled with parks and other recreational spaces, and nestled at the foot of the Santa Susana Mountains. Oh, and it's a master-planned community, so all those little boxes in the Weeds theme song? They're right here. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stevenson Ranch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.