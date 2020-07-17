All apartments in St. Helena
Last updated July 17 2020

1261 Spring Brook Court

1261 Spring Brook Court · (707) 224-0400 ext. 102
Location

1261 Spring Brook Court, St. Helena, CA 94574

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1261 Spring Brook Court · Avail. now

$6,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1885 sqft

Amenities

Stunning Three Bedroom St. Helena Home - This stunning three bedroom, two bathroom single level home is conveniently located close to downtown St. Helena’s shops and renowned restaurants. Nestled at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, this home backs up to Spottswoode Estate Vineyard, an organically farmed winegrower, and boasts amazing vineyard views and a seasonal creek. French doors open onto a private patio and gorgeous custom landscaped yard, surrounded by fruit trees. Call today to schedule your viewing for this stunning Napa Valley dream home.

• Additional private office/studio
• Gourmet kitchen
• Air conditioning
• Hardwood and tile flooring throughout
• Decorative fireplace
• Washer and dryer
• Landscape service included
• Solar
• Carport
• Additional storage
• 1/4 acre lot

Take a 3D virtual tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/36977db3-f46f-46f1-941f-3ae32b3d730e/

(RLNE5894321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

