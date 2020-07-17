1261 Spring Brook Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Stunning Three Bedroom St. Helena Home - This stunning three bedroom, two bathroom single level home is conveniently located close to downtown St. Helena’s shops and renowned restaurants. Nestled at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, this home backs up to Spottswoode Estate Vineyard, an organically farmed winegrower, and boasts amazing vineyard views and a seasonal creek. French doors open onto a private patio and gorgeous custom landscaped yard, surrounded by fruit trees. Call today to schedule your viewing for this stunning Napa Valley dream home.



• Additional private office/studio

• Gourmet kitchen

• Air conditioning

• Hardwood and tile flooring throughout

• Decorative fireplace

• Washer and dryer

• Landscape service included

• Solar

• Carport

• Additional storage

• 1/4 acre lot



Take a 3D virtual tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/36977db3-f46f-46f1-941f-3ae32b3d730e/



(RLNE5894321)