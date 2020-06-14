/
furnished apartments
176 Furnished Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA
Downtown South San Francisco
1 Unit Available
218 8th Ln
218 8th Lane, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$26,000
700 sqft
2BD/2BA unit in SSF downtown biotech area - Property Id: 247094 This 2BD/2BA private ground level unit have private entrance come with one parking space. Free shuttle to Bart and train station. 15mins walk to the Caltrain.
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.
Central Brisbane
1 Unit Available
301 Humboldt Road
301 Humboldt Road, Brisbane, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included.
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1050 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno.
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking Completely move-in ready Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood Spacious, open concept
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
450 sqft
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199 Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom 100%
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Fairmont
16 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,717
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
West Sharp Park
1 Unit Available
Seapointe
77 Paloma Avenue, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
810 sqft
Located in Pacifica, a beautiful Bay Area beach community, SeaPointe provides you with all the modern day conveniences you need set among the natural backdrop you desire.
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500
1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.
Original Daly City
3 Units Available
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
Bernal Heights
1 Unit Available
3755 Folsom St
3755 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
600 sqft
Cozy Contempo, convenient and Cat-friendly - Property Id: 256743 Available May 1st, 2020. text to 415-857-1049. This is a furnished, modern home with two bedrooms. A queen-size bed and a queen-size sofa-futon.
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
23 Robinhood Drive
23 Robinhood Drive, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4477 sqft
NEW VIRTUAL TOUR! Mid Century Modern Marvel in coveted Sherwood Forest w/ocean views, built in BBQ grill, fire pit and wrap around terrace! - Welcome to the mid century marvel of Sherwood Forest that feels more like the Hollywood Hills but with SF
Westwood Park
1 Unit Available
592 Wildwood Way
592 Wildwood Way, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
RENTED!! Beautiful Top Floor Furnished Flat in the Westwood Park Neighborhood ~ End of a Cul-De-Sac. Parking Included. - Excellent location! Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds.
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
103 McKinney Ave
103 Mckinney Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,899
1400 sqft
This beach home is newly updated with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.
Merced Manor
1 Unit Available
2920 24th Avenue
2920 24th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
2190 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Holly Park
1 Unit Available
107 Bache Street
107 Bache Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1908 sqft
107 Bache Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 br/3 ba Home on Cul-De-Sac in Perfect Bernal Heights Location - AMSI/Maureen Couture - Newly renovated single-family home, available for one year, fully furnished.
Excelsior
1 Unit Available
708 Moscow Street
708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
1525 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
