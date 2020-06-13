485 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA
"South City midnight lady / I'm much obliged indeed / You sure have saved this man whose soul was in need / I thought there was no reason / For all these things I do / But the smile that sent out returned with you." (-Doobie Brothers, “South City Midnight Lady”)
Known by the locals as the "South City," South San Francisco is an independent city with over 60,000 residents. Located just north of the San Francisco Airport, this area has the same cool summers and mild winters as "The City." As a bonus, the hills to the west also protect the city from fog. Despite its blue-collar roots, South City also has plenty of parks, historic buildings and landmarks. If you're open to possibilities, you'll find plenty to love in this industrial city.
Finding an apartment in South San Francisco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.