485 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Sunshine Gardens
24 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,155
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sign Hill
1 Unit Available
536 Diamond Avenue
536 Diamond Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1140 sqft
536 Diamond Avenue Available 06/25/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in South San Francisco - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available in South San Francisco. House is very well maintained, with updated kitchen & bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Serramonte
29 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,085
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
936 Easton Avenue Unit B
936 Easton Avenue, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,199
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
Results within 5 miles of South San Francisco
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Hillside
3 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,617
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,634
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Fairmont
16 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,717
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
City Guide for South San Francisco, CA

"South City midnight lady / I'm much obliged indeed / You sure have saved this man whose soul was in need / I thought there was no reason / For all these things I do / But the smile that sent out returned with you." (-Doobie Brothers, “South City Midnight Lady”)

Known by the locals as the "South City," South San Francisco is an independent city with over 60,000 residents. Located just north of the San Francisco Airport, this area has the same cool summers and mild winters as "The City." As a bonus, the hills to the west also protect the city from fog. Despite its blue-collar roots, South City also has plenty of parks, historic buildings and landmarks. If you're open to possibilities, you'll find plenty to love in this industrial city.

Having trouble with Craigslist South San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South San Francisco, CA

Finding an apartment in South San Francisco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

