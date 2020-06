Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand NEW Remodeled South Gate Apt - Property Id: 218540



Brand new remodeled 2bd apartment in a friendly apartment building. Very close to schools and freeways. Call us today to setup an appointment to view the apt before it is gone. *NO PETS ALLOWED*

(562)287-8552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218540

Property Id 218540



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5524262)