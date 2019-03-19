2317 Seaman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

MIX RESIDENTIAL COMMERCIAL 2BED 1 BATH HOUSE - Property Id: 87245



EMAIL ONLY. TO SEE THE UNIT



EXTREMELY BEAUTIFUL **2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH HOUSE

JUST FINISHED 100% COMPLETELY REMODELED

LOOKING FOR A STARTING COUPLE OR SMALL FAMILY.



PROPERTY IS ON A RESIDENTIAL COMMERCIAL MIX ENVIRONMENT.



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

NO PET ANIMALS OF ANY KIND



Amenities:

Light wood Laminated Hardwood Floors

Private Laundry outside area

Quiet neighborhood

BRAND NEW Stainless 5 burner steel stove

BRAND NEW Stainless steel microwave

Refrigerator waterhookup

Air conditioners in every room

Wall Heater

Bedrooms have custom made glass doors

Closets are subdivided to maximize storage space

Lots of Closet space

Large Front patio with artificial grass. Grass is always Green

COMPLETELY NEW & SPACIOUS REMODELED KITCHEN

FROM GRANITE TOPS TO LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINETS

LARGE LIVING ROOM

LOTS OF WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT

CEILING FANS

SIDE WALK WAY TO STORE PERSONAL BELONGINGS.

W/ 2GATED DOOR LOCKS



DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES EVEN ON THE DRIVE WAY AREA

Property Id 87245



