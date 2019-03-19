2317 Seaman Avenue

EXTREMELY BEAUTIFUL **2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH HOUSE JUST FINISHED 100% COMPLETELY REMODELED LOOKING FOR A STARTING COUPLE OR SMALL FAMILY.
PROPERTY IS ON A RESIDENTIAL COMMERCIAL MIX ENVIRONMENT.
NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND NO PET ANIMALS OF ANY KIND
Amenities: Light wood Laminated Hardwood Floors Private Laundry outside area Quiet neighborhood BRAND NEW Stainless 5 burner steel stove BRAND NEW Stainless steel microwave Refrigerator waterhookup Air conditioners in every room Wall Heater Bedrooms have custom made glass doors Closets are subdivided to maximize storage space Lots of Closet space Large Front patio with artificial grass. Grass is always Green COMPLETELY NEW & SPACIOUS REMODELED KITCHEN FROM GRANITE TOPS TO LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINETS LARGE LIVING ROOM LOTS OF WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT CEILING FANS SIDE WALK WAY TO STORE PERSONAL BELONGINGS. W/ 2GATED DOOR LOCKS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87245 Property Id 87245
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
