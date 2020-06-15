2864 Lindsay Lane

Amenities

!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/2.5Ba Townhome near Cabrillo College - Terms:Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant responsible for PGE, Garbage, Owner will pay up to 4CCF's of water, remainder is tenants responsibility

Landscaping: Included

Parking: One car garage, 1 Assigned spot

Laundry: Washer & Dryer Included (owner will not maintain, repair or replace)

Pets: No Pets

Beautiful updated 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath town home located just around the corner from Cabrillo College, shopping and easy freeway access. This end-unit town home includes new paint throughout the unit. New Vinyl plank flooring in the downstairs area including the kitchen and half bath! Kitchen appliances include new stainless steel microwave, New electric stove/ oven, new dishwasher, and newer stainless steel fridge. Welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace leading to the new graciously sized enclosed deck and back patio. Washer & Dryer included in the attached 1 car garage. Gardener and partial water service included.



