2864 Lindsay Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2864 Lindsay Lane

2864 Lindsay Lane · (831) 475-1355 ext. 13
Location

2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA 95073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2864 Lindsay Lane · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1239 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/2.5Ba Townhome near Cabrillo College - Terms:Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Tenant responsible for PGE, Garbage, Owner will pay up to 4CCF's of water, remainder is tenants responsibility
Landscaping: Included
Parking: One car garage, 1 Assigned spot
Laundry: Washer & Dryer Included (owner will not maintain, repair or replace)
Pets: No Pets
Property Managed By: Portola Property Management DRE# 02025654

** BEFORE requesting a showing, PLEASE REVIEW OUR APPLICATION PROCESS & RENTAL CRITERIA https://portolarentals.com/santa-cruz-rental-properties/**

Beautiful updated 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath town home located just around the corner from Cabrillo College, shopping and easy freeway access. This end-unit town home includes new paint throughout the unit. New Vinyl plank flooring in the downstairs area including the kitchen and half bath! Kitchen appliances include new stainless steel microwave, New electric stove/ oven, new dishwasher, and newer stainless steel fridge. Welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace leading to the new graciously sized enclosed deck and back patio. Washer & Dryer included in the attached 1 car garage. Gardener and partial water service included.

? All PPM properties are Non-Smoking on premises. ? At time of move in, a renters insurance policy with $100,000 liability insurance listing Portola Property Management as "Additional Interest" or "Additional Insured is required ? Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ? I understand and agree that by applying for this property I will create a NO PET PROFILE by visiting: https://portolarentals.petscreening.com

(RLNE2682084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 Lindsay Lane have any available units?
2864 Lindsay Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month.
What amenities does 2864 Lindsay Lane have?
Some of 2864 Lindsay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 2864 Lindsay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Lindsay Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Lindsay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2864 Lindsay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Soquel.
Does 2864 Lindsay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2864 Lindsay Lane does offer parking.
Does 2864 Lindsay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2864 Lindsay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Lindsay Lane have a pool?
No, 2864 Lindsay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2864 Lindsay Lane have accessible units?
No, 2864 Lindsay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Lindsay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2864 Lindsay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2864 Lindsay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2864 Lindsay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
