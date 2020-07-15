/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
456 Bernice Lane
456 Bernice Lane, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1028 sqft
Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! - 2bd/2ba Desirable Upper unit with private deck! Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! Stainless new appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, fireplace in living room, tile throughout, updated bathrooms, beautiful
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
289 1st St West
289 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1868 sqft
289 1st St West Available 08/01/20 Annabelle's at Sonoma Square! - Annabelle’s at Sonoma Square is now open, 1 Block from the Plaza with Private Garden Annabelle’s is now available for a 3-6 month short term rental during the summer and fall to
Results within 1 mile of Sonoma
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
244 Tuscany Place
244 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
189 Tuscany Place
189 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Quiet and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Ample Closet Space - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
308 East Thomson
308 East Thomson Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space - 2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space in back yard. Fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hook-ups, yard with patio and deck, 1 car garage. Pet nego.
Results within 10 miles of Sonoma
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
54 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1075 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
981 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
864 sqft
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
$
16 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1103 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
905 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315892 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315898 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2135 Redwood Road
2135 Redwood Road, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Napa Single Story, End Unit, Redwood Plaza Gardens - This single-story end unit is tucked away in a private Planned Unit Development, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of the bedroom/bathrooms is en-suite, maple wood laminate floors
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
13 Bridgegate
13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Beard
1551 Menlo Avenue
1551 Menlo Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1551 Menlo Avenue in Napa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1040 Marina Drive
1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Beard
3085 Stadium Avenue
3085 Stadium Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Condo - This centrally located two bedroom, one bathroom Napa condo is a must see! Minutes to schools, parks, gyms and North Napa shops and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
1041 Evans Avenue
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Alta Heights Home - Single level two bedroom, one bathroom Alta Heights home. Minutes from Downtown Napa, this home is located on a large lot with a gated entrance. Call today to schedule your private viewing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Beard
2393 Louisa Street
2393 Louisa Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Home - Cute two bedroom, one bathroom Napa home within minutes of shops and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CAEl Verano, CANapa, CAPetaluma, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CASt. Helena, CA