363 1st St West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Home in Convenient Location, Easy to the Plaza, Local Dining and Shopping - Sonoma Properties is offering 363 First Street West, a spacious One Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom home in an ideal convenient location. This home features pristine hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, Washer/Dryer and a garage, renting for $2,900.00 per month with a $4,000.00 Security Deposit. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit. Water and garbage are included with the rent. One car separate garage plus fenced yard with large deck. The location is ideal for easy access to the Plaza and all the best local dining and shopping. The property term is for an initial 12 months to begin.



Interested persons should first drive by and view the home and community from the exterior. Afterwards if you are still interested call Sonoma Properties at 707-939-2024 to arrange access to the property.



Sonoma Properties - Cal BRE Lic. #01931046



(RLNE5914360)