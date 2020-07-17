All apartments in Sonoma
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

363 1st St West

363 1st Street West · (707) 939-2024
Location

363 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 363 1st St West · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Home in Convenient Location, Easy to the Plaza, Local Dining and Shopping - Sonoma Properties is offering 363 First Street West, a spacious One Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom home in an ideal convenient location. This home features pristine hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, Washer/Dryer and a garage, renting for $2,900.00 per month with a $4,000.00 Security Deposit. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit. Water and garbage are included with the rent. One car separate garage plus fenced yard with large deck. The location is ideal for easy access to the Plaza and all the best local dining and shopping. The property term is for an initial 12 months to begin.

Interested persons should first drive by and view the home and community from the exterior. Afterwards if you are still interested call Sonoma Properties at 707-939-2024 to arrange access to the property.

Sonoma Properties - Cal BRE Lic. #01931046

(RLNE5914360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

