14952 RIvers Edge Road.
14952 RIvers Edge Road
14952 RIvers Edge Road

14952 Rivers Edge Road · No Longer Available
Location

14952 Rivers Edge Road, Silver Lakes, CA 92342

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
THIS COULD BE THE ONE! Sweet 4 BR 2 BA on cul-de-sac in the private community of Silver Lakes!! Open floor plan with living room and a family room! Dining area as well as breakfast bar. Family room features a beautiful gas log fireplace. Sliding doors take you outside to the large fenced backyard big enough to add a pool! Built for entertaining with the kitchen completely open to the living area. Kitchen has tons of storage, granite counter tops, black and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a fabulous walk-in closet! Dual vanity in Master bath with separate tub and shower too. Indoor laundry. Oversized garage. Completely fenced with gates at sides and large rolling rear gate! Lots of trees to provide shade and fruit trees too. Low HOA fee of $194 gives you use of the amenities for you and your guests. Amenities include FREE GOLF, TWO LAKES, FISHING, BOATING AND SWIMMING, ALSO CLUB HOUSE, SWIMMING POOL, SPA, TENNIS COURTS, GYM AND MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

