Signal Hill, CA
2501 Temple Ave Unit 108
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2501 Temple Ave Unit 108

2501 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Temple Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
CONTEMPORARY 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN SERENE SIGNAL HILL! - WELCOME TO SERENITY! Ground unit with direct access to ALL Amenities. Walk into a modern living area with gorgeous laminate flooring and a wet bar in the dining area. Private and Intimate Balcony. Stunning, U-Shaped kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. Large master bedroom has TWO closets, an updated bathroom, access to the balcony, and wall mount TV hookups. A second updated bathroom and large bedroom are across the hall. In-Unit Washer and Dryer hookups and Appliances. Secure building features Club House, Community Pool, Jacuzzi, Paddle Tennis Courts, Bar-B-Ques, and a Gazebo. FREE BASIC CABLE AND WIFI!!! Gated garage parking with TWO Parking Spaces INCLUDED. No Pets.

PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR VIEWING HOURS 562.433.8994
WWW.PALAZZOREALTYINC.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 have any available units?
2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 have?
Some of 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 has a pool.
Does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Temple Ave Unit 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
