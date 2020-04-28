2501 Temple Ave Unit 108

Amenities

CONTEMPORARY 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN SERENE SIGNAL HILL! - WELCOME TO SERENITY! Ground unit with direct access to ALL Amenities. Walk into a modern living area with gorgeous laminate flooring and a wet bar in the dining area. Private and Intimate Balcony. Stunning, U-Shaped kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. Large master bedroom has TWO closets, an updated bathroom, access to the balcony, and wall mount TV hookups. A second updated bathroom and large bedroom are across the hall. In-Unit Washer and Dryer hookups and Appliances. Secure building features Club House, Community Pool, Jacuzzi, Paddle Tennis Courts, Bar-B-Ques, and a Gazebo. FREE BASIC CABLE AND WIFI!!! Gated garage parking with TWO Parking Spaces INCLUDED. No Pets.



PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR VIEWING HOURS 562.433.8994

WWW.PALAZZOREALTYINC.COM



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5580867)